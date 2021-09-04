Kid Cudi says that he's happy his past beef with Drake has been put to an end, as Kanye West has been engaged in a public feud with the Toronto rapper throughout the rollout for his recent album Donda.

“Happy that the Cudi Drake beef is over," one fan tweeted at Cudi, Friday

He responded with a simple, “Me too.”



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Despite Cudi appearing on Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, things were not always so pleasant between the two rappers. On Drake's 2017 project, More Life, many fans thought he crossed the line with his Cudi diss track, "Two Birds One Stone."

"You were the Man on the Moon, now you go through your phases / Life of the angry and famous," Drake rapped, referencing Cudi's struggles with mental health.

Cudi also confirmed that he is still working on a collaborative project with Travis Scott, on Twitter Friday.

“Is The Scott’s album still in the works?” a separate fan asked the rapper.

“It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will,” he responded.

He also quickly teased his own upcoming solo project.

"Workin on it," he confirmed in response to a fan who asked for a new Cudi album.