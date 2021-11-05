It’s a big day for Kid Cudi fans. The rapper’s new documentary, A Man Named Scott has made its way onto Amazon Prime Video and viewers are already praising the unbelievable emotional depth of Scott Mescudi’s latest endeavour.

In the new film, the 37-year-old offers up an in-depth look into the making of his music and the personal struggles he’s faced throughout his rise to fame, including suicidal thoughts. “I had just started using [cocaine] again, not happy with myself that I allowed myself to go back to that after all these years,” he says in the film.

“I was just really ashamed. I was suicidal, and I was at a place where I was trying to plan it. And I knew that if I didn’t go get help, that something would have happened…I just had to get my shit together.”

Several of Cudi’s friends were interviewed for the documentary including Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Shia LaBeouf. “The cocaine shit scared me deeply. When he started doing it, I couldn’t talk to him no more, like I couldn’t get to him no more,” the Honey Boy actor revealed.

Now that fans have had a chance to stream the new release, they’ve been sharing emotional reviews of their own, thanking Kid Cudi for his unique contributions to the music industry.

Have you checked out A Man Named Scott yet? If yes, let us know what you thought of the documentary below. If not, watch the trailer above and schedule some time this weekend to get in your feelings with Kid Cudi.

