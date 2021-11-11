He once again got the internet talking with another appearance wearing a dress, this time styled by Eli Russell Linnetz.
The last time Kid Cudi wore a dress it became a trending topic and his latest attire may follow suit. The beloved rapper is reportedly gearing up for his turn in the hot seat on Drink Champs in the wake of the release of his documentary, A Man Named Scott. As the world learns more of Cudi, his life, his struggles, his self-love, and his dreams for the future, the rapper appeared on the red carpet of the 2021 CFDA Awards.
According to PEOPLE, Cudi's 'fit was reportedly designed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Emerging Designer of the Year nominee, Eli Russell Linnetz. The rapper wore a white, lace wedding-style dress with a veil, and he topped it off with a Black Jesus chain.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
"I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress and I was like, 'Will you be my bride?'" Linnetz told PEOPLE. The designer was also reportedly responsible for A$AP Rocky's Met Gala look, and Cudi told the publication that he was on board for whatever Linnetz came up with.
"I trust this man so I was down to take it wherever his mind went," the rapper said of the fit. Of course, this dress look has elicited all sorts of responses from the public. Check out more from Kid Cudi and Linnetz below.