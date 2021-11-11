The last time Kid Cudi wore a dress it became a trending topic and his latest attire may follow suit. The beloved rapper is reportedly gearing up for his turn in the hot seat on Drink Champs in the wake of the release of his documentary, A Man Named Scott. As the world learns more of Cudi, his life, his struggles, his self-love, and his dreams for the future, the rapper appeared on the red carpet of the 2021 CFDA Awards.

According to PEOPLE, Cudi's 'fit was reportedly designed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Emerging Designer of the Year nominee, Eli Russell Linnetz. The rapper wore a white, lace wedding-style dress with a veil, and he topped it off with a Black Jesus chain.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images