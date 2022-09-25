Despite all the hate he's been getting from Kanye West, Kid Cudi has been staying busy. He has his tenth studio album, Entergalactic, dropping very soon, and has said that he's working on a memoir that's "all real, all honest."

Cudi's been known to dip his toes into projects that aren't just music, and with Entergalactic, the artist teamed up with Kenya Barris to make an animated special that will accompany the album on Netflix. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cudi explained why he added the animated component to the project.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I was tired of making albums," the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper said. "I was bored of it. I was bored of having an album, dropping two music videos, and then that’s it. I was tired of the same old thing." To get out of the rut, he knew he had to do go outside his comfort zone.

"I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting," he explained. "It has to be something different that nobody’s ever done before. And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation. And it just made so much sense from that point on."

Cudi noted that working with Barris was a no-brainer for him. "Kenya was the first person who really put the animation idea in my head cause he said that Netflix was looking for animation," he said.

The special will come out on 10/1, with the album coming out the day before. It will star Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, and 070 Shake.

[via]