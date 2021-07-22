If you were hoping for a Kids See Ghosts reunion this week, you're unfortunately going to need to wait a little longer. Kid Cudi revealed that he will not be featured on Kanye West's upcoming new album DONDA, which is set to release tonight.

Fans have been speculating about the new album's tracklist after it was teased last night when Kanye posted a picture with Playboi Carti in the studio, which featured a whiteboard with the tracklist in plain view. With a Carti feature all but confirmed, and other features including Chris Brown, Future, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, and others rumored, diehard Yeezy stans were curious to find out whether 'Ye's close friend Kid Cudi would be included on the album, but it looks like that won't be the case.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Posting a new photo of himself on Twitter and responding to a fan who joked that he looked like somebody who was featured on DONDA, Cudder said, "I am not. Sorry."

As we wait for the official tracklist to be unveiled, we now know who not to expect in the liner notes. Who do you absolutely want to see on this album?

