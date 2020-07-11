Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio has surprisingly been a fruitful venture for the New Orleans legend. Over the past few months, he's brought A-list celebrities and artists to the table as he switches over into the position of an interviewer. Last night, he brought Kid Cudi onto the show following the release of "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" ft. Eminem.

There are few rappers that Lil Wayne hasn't influenced to some degree. Kid Cudi kicked off his appearance on Young Money Radio with high praise for Weezy before they jumped into the conversation ranging from Cudi's first #1 single and his upcoming series on HBO We Are Who We Are to the possibilities of what the afterlife is.

Even though Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne are hip-hop's oddballs in their own right, we've yet to get a track from them but it looks like that could be changing soon. By the end of their interview, Wayne urged Kid Cudi to send him a song for a collaboration. "I'm in the stu everyday so shoot me something," Wayne asked. Kid Cudi said that he'd shoot something over immediately. "Just know, Eminem effect when I send it back."

Interestingly enough, Lil Wayne revealed how he played a role in getting Kid Cudi the Eminem collaboration earlier in the conversation. Wayne had Em on the show in May and asked him about Kid Cudi's tweet calling on the Rap God for a feature. "When I spoke to Em on the show in May, I asked him about the tweet," Wayne said. "He hadn't seen it yet, though. And I see y'all got a joint eight weeks later. How did that come about?"

"It's crazy because your interview kinda set it off, right? That was like the shit was in motion after that," he said. "You know, I had the record and I just was like, let's send it to him. You know, the worst thing that happens is he doesn't fuck with it."