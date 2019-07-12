Way back in 2014, MGMT played a wonderful set at Coachella and the crowd went wild when their song "Electric Feel" cued up and they began to sing it live. The thousands of people in the audience weren't the only ones feeling the vibe, as you can see in a recent clip that's been shared to Twitter since Kid Cudi can be seen floating around the stage dancing and smiling.

The "Day And Night" rapper responded to the resurfaced clip and alerted his fans of news he may or may not have told them before. "I dont know if I ever told yall this but, this was right when the acid started kickin in and I couldn't help myself haha so no I wouldn't say I was drunk just trippin balls. @whoisMGMT thanx for lettin me groove w you. My face was melting and I felt so fuckin free!!" he wrote.

It's safe to say such a sight may never happen again since Kid previously chatted with Jada Pinkett Smith, detailing how he used to do drugs as a way to beat depression. "I was very good at keeping my troubles hidden," he said.

As of lately though, the Kid's on the bright side. "It's a beautiful thing. I think just getting back out into the world, doing what I love again, has really been big for me. But then also, spending time with my daughter. … My daughter is my world."