In July, Kid Cudi announced that his next album, Entergalactic, would be releasing in 2020. He described the album as "a fantasy. It's what I wish I had. I live a very lonely life, but I have hope Ill find someone someday." When we first learned of the project, its release seemed very far off in the future, but now it's November and 2020 is around the corner. Cudi is getting us prepared for Entergalactic by dropping the first piece of merch linked to the project.

He has teamed up with Cactus Flea Plant Market once again to design a hoodie that is exclusively available through his web store for 48 hours. The pigment-dyed garment features the title of his forthcoming album on the front, lyrics from it on the back and glow-in-the-dark stars puff-printed all over it. It costs $150 and will ship within 4-5 weeks. Cudi's last collaboration with CFPM was for a few items for his 2016 album, Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'.

The hoodie was sold at ComplexCon Long Beach, which took place this past weekend. Cudi performed a headlining set, which began with Timothée Chalamet reciting Common's intro from Man On The Moon: The End Of The Day and Pusha T coming out to rap his verse from "Feel The Love".

Images via Michele Marie