Kid Cudi is one of the most influential artists when it comes to the new generation. Every single rapper who adds melodies to their tracks is probably someone who was inspired by Cudi and his early material. For instance, Travis Scott is constantly talking about Kid Cudi's influence on him and how someday, he hopes to do a full-on collaborative project with the Ohio artist.

XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD are two artists who consistently showed love to Cudi and at one point, it seemed like a Juice WRLD x Cudi song was about to come out. While taking to Twitter recently, Cudi expressed regret over not linking with both artists, all while explaining why the Juice WRLD song never came out.

"Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys. X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness," Cudi said. "Who knows man they holdin that song hostage for a check. I feel like if Juice was alive it woulda been came out. I really dont know."

Cudi also went on to say that moving forward, he is going to keep showing love and that he will no longer hold himself back from collaborating with those who deserve it. Needless to say, we can expect more from Cudi in the not-so-distant future.

With Cudi's new outlook on fresh artists, fans should be very excited for the future. All-in-all, you have to salute Cudi for the reflection.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET