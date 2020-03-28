The loss of Juice WRLD still weighs heavy on the hip-hop community. He was a star that bolted into the stardom and was merely getting his feet wet. Though he became the face of emo-rap and the Soundcloud rap scene, he was undoubtedly capable of doing so much more as we've seen from his work with Trippie Redd to Eminem.



Kid Cudi was one artist that Juice WRLD was longing to work with. Though there were discussions of it happening, it didn't come into fruition in time. Cudi hit Twitter yesterday where he dug up a 2018 tweet from Juice WRLD requesting a collab before recounting their first interaction at Coachella.

"It hurts we never got to work together. When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man," Cudi wrote. Afterward, he shared a text exchange between him and Juice. "Dude! So awesome finally meeting u. Lets stay in touch, im runnin around a bit but hopefully, we can get up," Cudi wrote to Juice.

In late January, it was revealed that he had an unreleased album that he was readying to release with over 2,000 songs in the vault. Perhaps we'll hear Kid Cudi vocals on it. Check the tweets below.