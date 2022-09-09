It has been a rough recent social media season for Kid Cudi but the rapper is managing to keep his head up. We witnessed Kanye West unleashing on his former friend because of Cudi's associations with Pete Davidson, resulting in some cruel moments that played out for a global audience. Then, Cudi was poised for an unforgettable Rolling Loud performance, but instead, he was pelted with items until he became so frustrated that he exited the stage. Meanwhile, West surprised the festival by taking to a nearby stage after canceling his initial performance.

Then, Mike Dean expressed ire after being removed from Cudi's festival, and today, he returned to Twitter to continue his tirade. After calling the rapper "Mid Cudi," Dean went back and forth with Cudi's fans who came to his defense.

Through it all, Cudi shared a few tweets that many believe were indirect responses to his recent troubles. It seems that Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg imparted some words of advice amid the verbal melee.

"Got some wisdom from Hov and uncle Snoop the other day," tweeted Cudi. "Feels good to know I can hit them when I need someone to talk to for clarity. I love them forever." Elsewhere, Cudi added, "The devil tryn yall but not today or ever again!!"

