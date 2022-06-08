He has been rather candid about his mental health and substance abuse journeys, and it is something that Kid Cudi fans have appreciated about the standout rapper. Although a quick Google search will produce articles that speak to Cudi's more controversial moments, some fueled by addiction, he has sought help for his troubles, including checking himself into rehab back in 2016. It was a decision that, at the time, he spoke about in a Facebook post.

"Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie...Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. I am not at peace," he said at the time. "There's a raging violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like. Idk how to relax. My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to Vogue, this week, Cudi spoke at an event "organized by Tory Burch, Brent Saunders, and Anna Wintour" at the Youth Anxiety Center in New York City. He talked about losing his father at 11, his journey of being a father to a young daughter, and why addressing mental health in our youth is of grave importance.

“Before I actually had therapy, the music was there for me. It was the perfect way to express myself and feel safe doing it,” said Cudi. “I’m always asking my daughter if she's cool. I'm always checking in with her. That's important; I feel like that's good for our connection.” He also said that his daughter approved of his Saturday Night Live performance attire when he wore a dress in homage to Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain.

"My daughter [texted] me and said, ‘Daddy you looked so pretty in your dress,'" he said. "That was all I needed. No one else's opinion mattered."

Watch a portion of that performance and Kid Cudi's controversial look below.

