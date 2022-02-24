Yesterday, Coldplay released their first Spotify singles, featuring two "exclusive" new recordings.

The band gave their fans an acoustic version of their hit song, "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez, and also revealed their twist on Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite."

Their frontman, Chris Martin, revealed his love for Cudi's "brilliant" song. "I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it," he said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" single was released back in 2008 as a digital download, and has since sold over 2 million downloads in the United States. The song played a key role in Cudi's musical uprising and is still influencing music today.

"This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover," Martin explained. "In my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, 'Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'"

While many already think Cudi is amazing, a fan was lucky enough to get a response from him on Twitter. When chatting on Twitter, Cudi revealed that Coldplay's rendition of his cover is "tasty." He then went on to repost the band's Spotify link, thus clearly co-signing the cover.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Check out Kid Cudi's reaction below. Are you a fan of Coldplay's cover? You can also listen to it below.