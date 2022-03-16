Kid Cudi has a few things in store this year but fans will get to see him on the big screen this Friday with the release of X. The slasher flick is directed by Ti West and finds Cudi expanding his cinematic resume into horror. The artist explained that he holds horror flicks close to his heart, and even put on his 8-year-old daughter onto the genre.



During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Cudi explained how he started watching horror flicks when he was 7 years old because of his older siblings. “I had older siblings, they were always playing stuff and I would be curious to see what they were watching,” Cudi said. “I think the first horror movie I ever watched was Night of the Living Dead, and then Evil Dead and Freddy Krueger.”

He went onto explain that when he had his daughter, he thought about "all the things I could mold her to be," including a gamer, so he had someone to game with. Over time, she expressed a curiosity for horror movies, which Cudi gladly put her on to.

"I said, ‘Okay, I think you’re old enough to watch something.’ I think It came out at that time,” he said, to which the audience appeared shocked. He carefully monitored his daughter’s reactions, but she seemed unfazed. “She’s just like, ‘Why they following that clown?’ She has these commentaries during the movies, and she says the realest stuff. It’s like, ‘I feel you, kid.’”

Check the clip out below.