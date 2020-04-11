Earlier this month, Kid Cudi gave fans a peek into what they could expect from his forthcoming project. The Cleveland native's Entergalactic is slated to also be accompanied by an animated series on Netflix, but we have yet to learn of an official release date for the album. Entergalactic will serve as Cudi's solo album since he shared Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' back in 2016.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

"Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced," Kid Cudi tweeted to his followers in July 2019. "I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!" On Friday (April 10), the rapper appeared on Instagram Live with Jaden Smith as the pair jammed out to music together. Cudi decided it would be a good time to share more music (possibly) from Entergalactic, so he previewed his track "Leader of the Delinquents."

Cudi added that if fans truly enjoyed "Leader of the Delinquents," he would drop off the official single this evening. We'll have to wait to see how that plays out, but in the meantime, check out Kid Cudi on Live and let us know what you think of his new song.