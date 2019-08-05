If you were a teen at some point in this past decade, you most likely have a distinct (or blurry) memory of being at a boisterous house party, or a sweaty club, and seeing people absolutely lose their minds to Steve Aoki's remix of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness." This mellow tune off Cudi's debut studio album, Man On The Moon, became popularized as a raging anthem after the remix was featured in the 2012 film, Project X. As EDM was flooding into the mainsteam, this song provided the perfect synthesis between two of the biggest genres in music at the time.

Now, in 2019, Kid Cudi seems to be rehashing this moment. On Saturday, Kid Cudi headlined Southern California's Hard Summer Music Festival. After performing approximately one minute of his 2010 hit, "Erase Me," Cudi ditched the original version and premiered yet another Aoki dance mix. The Man on the Moon explained to the crowd that this remix will be featured in the upcoming film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, in which he will also star. While Cudi has been performing and teasing new music, he seems to be equally devoted to his acting career. It was recently announced that Cudi signed on for Luca Guadagnino's HBO series, We Are Who We Are, and is working on an animated Netflix show to accompany his next album, Entergalactic.

But Cudi's acting aside, are we feeling this "Erase Me" remix as much as the SoCal crowd seems to have? Have we grown out of the EDM era? Give it a listen at 1:50 in the above clip and let us know.