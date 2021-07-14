The 2021 Emmy nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, with plenty of nods going to shows like Bridgerton, Pose, Lovecraft Country, and The Handmaid's Tale. On September 19, television enthusiasts will be able to tune into the Cedric The Entertainer-hosted award show to see which actors will walk away with the awards, and apparently, Kid Cudi may just be one of them. While people like Damson Idris and 50 Cent have voiced their perspectives on not being nominated, Kid Cudi has expressed his desire to win an Emmy and started looking toward the future.

After all of the nominees were revealed, the Man On The Moon III artist reacted to the news by taking to Twitter and promising his fans that he would soon be an Emmy-nominated actor., joining the ranks of other Hip-Hop Emmy nominees and winners like Common, Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, and Childish Gambino.



"I will win an Emmy one day," he writes in the inspirational and positive affirming message. Perhaps preparing himself for a Tyler, the Creator and DJ Drama-esque moment in the near future, Cudi tells his followers, "Remember this tweet."

Kid Cudi is set to star in Disney+'s upcoming sci-fi film Crater, so stay tuned to witness Kid Cudi diving deeper into the world of acting.