Last night, the loved ones of Virgil Abloh joined together for his final Louis Vuitton showing. The brand held a runways show of Abloh's Spring-Summer 2022 Collection and it was an event that continues to be talked about in fashion circles. There was a moving tribute in addition to Abloh's famous friends strutting down the runaway in the last collection the late creative icon would have with the luxury brand.

Quavo, Offset, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell, and Kid Cudi were just a few notable names that attended and/or walked in the event, and following his appearance, Cudi penned a tribute to his departed friend.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The rapper uploaded several photos of himself and Abloh and fondly remembered their friendship, as well as Abloh's inspirational works in several industries.

"It's taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words," wrote Cudi. "Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I've ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I've never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime."

He ended his message with, "You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend." Read through Kid Cudi's tribute in full below.