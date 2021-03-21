It's been years since we've heard from Kendrick Lamar. Sure, that sounds a tad bit dramatic but it has been a hefty minute since the Compton star emerged with new music. The launch of pGLang has fans wondering what his next move is while we've been hearing more and more about his forthcoming effort through the grapevine. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything concrete about his next album.

The follow-up to DAMN. was expected to drop in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold until the world is restored. It's unclear if the project will actually drop this year, especially with how volatile the circumstances are in opening up venues again. Needless to say, everyone is missing his presence in the game right now including Kid Cudi who made this very clear on Twitter last night. "I miss Kendrick," wrote Cudi along with a screenshot of Kendrick's lyrics from the hook to "Solo Dolo Part II."

The rapper dove deeper into memory lane as he continued to share lyrics and reminisce of a few highlights from his 2013 effort, Indicud. The rapper also shared screenshots of himself listening to "Mad Solar" and "Lord Of The Sad And Lonely."

In related news, Kid Cudi is expected to make his appearance on SNL later this month. He also revealed that A Kid Named Cudi is expected to be uploaded to streaming services in the future.