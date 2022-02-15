Kanye West made it evidently clear that he and Kid Cudi aren't in a great place. Kanye shared a spree of posts on Instagram over the weekend where he put Cudi on blast for his friendship with Pete Davidson. Kanye later explained that he felt that he hoped Cudi would have his back, though the damage was done. Cudi said that he didn't want to be on Donda 2 and called Kanye a "dinosaur."



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cudi later shared a tweet where he explained that Ye was attempting to change the narrative when the two had a private discussion weeks prior. "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE," he wrote.

Ye laid off of Cudi and returned to attacking "Skete" Davidson while paparazzi asked the Man On The Moon artist about the public falling out. The rapper was leaving the Super Bowl on Sunday when a pap attempted to get Cudi to comment on Kanye West's Instagram posts. Security already attempted to block the cameraman from filming Cudi but when he persisted, the Ohio native lunged and told him to "just go." The pap, who approached Cudi in the first place, then asked to be left alone.

"He was escorted by a bodyguard coming out. I asked him about Kanye and he just snapped it happened so fast,” the paparazzi said following the incident, per TheShadeRoom. “Some guy that was with him came from behind me, I thought they were going to jump me. I backed off and blended in with the crowd. Felt like they wanted a problem and I just took off fast.”

Check out the footage below.