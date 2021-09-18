Kid Cudi Lights Up In Visual To "Mr. Solo Dolo III."

The track is pulled from Cudi's 2020 project, "Man On The Moon III: The Chosen."

This is certainly a surprise that Kid Cui's fans are excited to revel in over the weekend. The Ohio rapper has been taking up space in pop culture headlines recently following his Met Gala appearance. He strutted the red carpet in all of his 1990s-inspired alt-rock-emo glory as he posed for photos wearing Louis Vuitton, and while his fashion choices may have turned heads, it wasn't the first time his attire captured attention.

Moving forward from the moment, Cudi surfaced on Friday (September 17) evening with a new video to his Man On The Moon III: The Chosen track "Mr. Solo Dolo III." The project was released back in December 2020, but in the industry, there aren't any limits on video release grace periods. In the Jason Goldwatch-directed clip, Cudi is captured in various scenes as he tokes from one place to the next, creating a visual that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the song.

Watch the music video to "Mr. Solo Dolo III." and let us know your thoughts.