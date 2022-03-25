mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Cudi Laces "Sonic 2" OST With "Stars In The Sky"

Aron A.
March 25, 2022 11:42
Via TIDAL
Kid Cudi shares "Stars In The Sky" off of the "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" soundtrack.


As fans steadily anticipate the release of Kid Cudi's forthcoming project, Entergalactic, they were hit with some new music on Friday morning. He appeared on Nigo's I Want Nigo but he also made a cameo on the soundtrack for Sonic The Hedgehog 2. "Stars In The Sky" leans towards a pop-punk direction with the help of Benji, Dot Da Genius, and Take A Daytrip, who hold down the production. Cudder's infectious hook duties turn "Stars In The Sky" into a potential Hot 100 success and a potential anthem for the festival stages this summer. Interestingly enough, Lil Nas X also has writing credit on the song, so it seems like a collab with the "Old Town Road" artist and Cudder could be coming soon. 

Kid Cudi released his last studio album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen One in 2020, and delivered a few notable features since then, including "Remote Control Pt. 2" off of Kanye West's Donda.

Quotable Lyrics
Say I’m right and sail tonight, I’m home
Say right now, I get it, take my hand come zone
Come on, catch a ride, and we take it to places that we only dreamed
I think I’m home

