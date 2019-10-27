Kid Cudi took to his Twitter on Saturday to reflect on his past transgressions, particularly zeroing in on his failed relationships.

He would begin the brief moment by acknowledging that he had to learn to love himself before loving someone else.

"U can't be in love w someone until u love yourself," he penned. "It took me years to learn that."

He would continue the thread by reflecting on his 20s and early 30s and issued an apology to the past girlfriends that he "treated like shit," and accepting the fact that his relationships did not work out in the past because of his own issues.

"I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like shit because I wasnt right," he continued. "All of my relationships didnt work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better."

Late last year, Cudi sat down on Red Table Talk and went into depth abotu his struggles with mental health.

"For a long time, I was not happy when I woke up in the morning," he would reveal to the women. "Just being like, why don't I feel okay? I thought maybe it was stress. At that point, I was doing an album every year, so I thought maybe I was overdoing it and I needed to take a break. It took me a minute to realize there was something going wrong with me."

Fast forward to his moment of light on Twitter and the rapper assured fans that he's been able to love himself.

"Now, im 35 and the past 3 years I've fallin back in love w Scott," he ended in his series of tweets. "It feels great!! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me