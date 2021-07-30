Kid Cudi seems to have had a serious lust for life over the past several months. The innovative and influential Cleveland rapper has been extremely active this year, from releasing an extensive apparel line with BAPE to appearing on both Pop Smoke and Skepta's highly anticipated projects.

The artist has also made a habit of publicly manifesting his goals, and now, weeks after promising his fans that he'll win an Emmy one day, Kid Cudi has revealed that he has also been putting in work to achieve his dreams. Taking to Twitter, the Man On The Moon III artist surprised his followers by announcing that he is deep into a new creative project: writing a movie.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Writin a movie," Kid Cudi informed his fans. "My 3rd night this week late night writing session. My brains cookin. Mid 2nd Act."

This marks yet another step forward in Kid Cudi's blossoming career in Hollywood, as the former G.O.O.D. Music artist has already appeared in movies such as Need For Speed, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Entourage. This year, Cudi also served as one of the executive producers for the critically acclaimed film Malcom & Marie, so it's inspiring to see that he is now venturing into screenwriting as well.

Would you be down to watch a movie written by Cudder?