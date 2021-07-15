Roughly one year following the release of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke's camp is gearing up to drop the late Brooklyn sensation's second posthumous album. Contrary to his debut album last year, the forthcoming album, titled Faith, comes long after the rising rapper's untimely death in February 2020, so it's not clear how much input, if any, that Pop had in regards to the creation of the album.

What is clear, however, is exactly who will appear on Faith. Earlier today, the tracklist was officially unveiled by Steven Victor. Similar to Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, this new posthumous album won't feature many of Pop Smoke's closest Brooklyn drill collaborators, but legendary Hip-Hop artists like Kanye West, Pusha T, and Rick Ross are confirmed to be featured on the project.

One of the artists that fans have been surprised to see featured on Faith is Kid Cudi. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist notably had a posthumous Pop Smoke feature on his latest album, but many likely didn't see their collaborative streak continuing past last year's Skepta-assisted "Show Out." Regardless, Kid Cudi will appear on the 18th track of Faith, titled "8 Ball."

Without giving too much away about their forthcoming collaboration, Kid Cudi does reveal that he's just as excited about it as his fans are. "Really excited for yall to hear this Pop Smoke record," the Man On The Moon artist shared on Twitter.

Which song from "Faith" are you looking forward to hearing the most when it arrives at midnight?