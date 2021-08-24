Kid Cudi recently shared some unfortunate news on Instagram, his dog Freshie has died. As we know, pets often become a part of our family so when they transcend, it can be challenging to cope with the loss. The rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, shared that the dog passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him. For the past 11 years, Freshie has been a part of Cudi's family.

The Cleveland rapper was inspired to become a dog owner so that he could relate to the character he played on HBO's How to Make it in America. In the lengthy emotional post, he described Freshie as his "best f*cking friend". In the past, Cudi has spoken publicly about his struggles with anxiety and depression. "Life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time. Freshie was with me through it all every day. He loved me. He really did. He came up and licked me if I was crying, he loved to lay in bed w me, he was always by my side or close by," he said.

To honor Freshie's memories and their journey together, he shared photos and videos of Freshie on social media. It is clear how much Freshie meant to Cudi. In the comments, he requested that his fans "please be respectful in the comments". His final message to Freshie was a loving one.

My best fuckin friend. Ill miss u everyday for as long as Iive. Ur w my dad now. And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. Im lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy. Goodbye

The rapper has another pet (name unknown), a chihuahua mix which he adopted from the Labelle Foundation.