Kid Cudi Goes Through The Motions On "Tequila Shots"

Aron A.
December 13, 2020 09:29
Via TIDAL

Tequila Shots
Kid Cudi
Produced by Dot Da Genius & Take A Daytrip

Kid Cudi locks in with Dot Da Genius and Take A Daytrip for "Tequila Shots."


In a year that's been filled with pushback and rumors of albums dropping that never have, we've been blessed to close out a shitshow of a year with a new album from Kid Cudi. The third installment to the Man On The Moon doesn't disappoint, either. In the decade-plus since releasing Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, Cudder's explored other creative avenues, even within music, but his latest project finds him honing in on a sound that made fans fall in love with his music in the first place.

"Tequila Shots," the first actual song on the project following a 37-second intro, brings Cudi's long-time collaborator Dot Da Genius into the fold alongside Take A Daytrip for an exhilarating and psychedelic blast-off. It's a thrilling starting point to the journey that is Man On The Moon III

Check out the highlight off of Man On The Moon III below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Lotta shit is weighin' on me, it's a storm
Never thought I would be back here bleeding
I'm not just some sad dude
You can see my life, how I grew, I want serenity

