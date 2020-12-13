Kid Cudi Goes Through The Motions On "Tequila Shots"

In a year that's been filled with pushback and rumors of albums dropping that never have, we've been blessed to close out a shitshow of a year with a new album from Kid Cudi. The third installment to the Man On The Moon doesn't disappoint, either. In the decade-plus since releasing Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, Cudder's explored other creative avenues, even within music, but his latest project finds him honing in on a sound that made fans fall in love with his music in the first place.

"Tequila Shots," the first actual song on the project following a 37-second intro, brings Cudi's long-time collaborator Dot Da Genius into the fold alongside Take A Daytrip for an exhilarating and psychedelic blast-off. It's a thrilling starting point to the journey that is Man On The Moon III.

Check out the highlight off of Man On The Moon III below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lotta shit is weighin' on me, it's a storm

Never thought I would be back here bleeding

I'm not just some sad dude

You can see my life, how I grew, I want serenity

