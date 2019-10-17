Everybody is racking their brains to try and figure out when Playboi Carti will be releasing his next album. We've been aware of Whole Lotta Red for a while but a release date was never formally announced by the Atlanta rapper. Judging by his recent social uploads, the follow-up to the cult-favorite Die Lit may be arriving as soon as this week. Yesterday, Cash Carti cryptically told the world to wait forty-eight hours for something and, instinctively, fans started speculating that the album is on the way. Perhaps we're only getting a single and, if that's the case, we just want an official release of "Kid Cudi," the leaked track that shook the world earlier this year. It even turns out that Cudi, who is not featured on the track, is a big fan of it.



Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked if he's heard the cut, the Kids See Ghosts artist came through with his co-sign. "Thats my shit," wrote the creative mind, adding a fire emoji for good measure. Despite not being officially released, the song made a huge impact on social media and leak websites, even striking the Spotify charts as an illegitimate upload. Kid Cudi previously had not acknowledged the song or its title but we're glad to see he's messing with it.

Do you think it'll be included on Whole Lotta Red?