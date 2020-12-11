Kid Cudi Drops "Show Out" With Pop Smoke & Skepta Off "Man On The Moon III"

If you've had the pleasure of listening to Kid Cudi's latest, highly anticipated project, Man On The Moon III, then you know that the one thing he undoubtedly brought to the table was variety. From track to track, inconsistency (in the best possible way) is the only consistency. There is something for everybody. So, if you're into hard-hitting, hauntingly hyped up bangers featuring not one, but two of rap's finest, "Show Out" might just be the next track added to your favorites.

From the get-go, the unmistakeable, late, great, Pop Smoke's voice takes hold, immediately rapping the track's title — giving listeners the impression that the name of the song stemmed from an older recording by Pop Smoke. Around the two-minute mark, the song briefly lightens up, giving some room to breathe before dropping back into the hook, finishing off as strong as it started.

While it doesn't have an official music video just yet, Kid Cudi did pair the song with an aesthetically pleasing visualizer. Listen to the full track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look in that mirror, see who you are

All of this evil that's in my way, I pray to God, we're over arms

Don't care, drip, get grip, hands all over these chips, watch this clip

No, see, I ain't no b*tch when I'm bent

I'm probably with chicks, the man, the myth

See, I'm not totin' no .9

Focus on runnin' these lives, believe

Who could it be?

Why are my feelings so hellish? The devil, indeed