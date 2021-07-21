Days after rumors surfaced that claimed Kanye West celebrates escaping from Calabasas on his forthcoming tenth studio album Donda, reports claim that one of Mr. West's closest collaborators is doing quite the opposite. Kid Cudi has reportedly purchased a massive new mansion in Calabassas, and it is rumored to have cost the Man On The Moon artist an astonishing amount of money.

According to XXL, Cudi has dropped $7.7 million on an 8,925-square-foot Mediterranean mansion in Calabasas, California, and it comes loaded with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Positioned on top of a hill, the gorgeous home reportedly contains a gym with a private bath, a home theater, and a temperature-controlled wine room.

Along with that hefty price tag, Cudder's alleged new crib boasts several more lavish features, including a double staircase, a spacious living room with an accompanying bar, a private dining room, a huge chef's kitchen with two white marble islands, a private balcony inside the master suite, and much more.

Apparently, the mansion's exterior is just as impressive as its interior, too. The secluded backyard measures in at a whopping 11.5 acres that comes complete with a huge pool, fancy spa, a live turtle pond, a tiki hut, a basketball court, a golf course, and two patios.

You can check out all of the photos of Kid Cudi's reported new mansion here. Let us know in the comments if you think the Kids See Ghosts artist made the right call in copping this nearly $8 million home.

[via]