The album and series first announced back in 2019 is being pushed back again.
Kid Cudi has been feeding his fans this past year, providing them with his first solo album in four years, the third installment of his Man On The Moon series. He has also promised the release of the deluxe version of the album that is set to arrive sometime this year. Before MOTM3, however, Cudi had anticipated following up 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' with Entergalactic first. The anticipated Netflix series and the accompanying album has been pushed back to a 2022 release.
First announced back in the summer of 2019, Entergalactic is a Netflix animated series and intended to serve as a follow up to his 2016 album before Cudi instead released Man on The Moon III: The Chosen in December. Originally expected to debut in 2020, the preview page on Netflix for the series actually notes that it will arrive sometime all the way in 2022 as an anticipated release frame.
A screenshot procured by a fan notes the pushback release. As the case with many productions, the raging COVID-19 pandemic has likely contributed to the ongoing delays in production for the series.
“I had this idea for the show, and then it was like, how can we incorporate the music? How can we have the music be a part of the show? I initially wanted to make a visual album, but I was like, that’s been done before," Cudi explained about the series in 2019. "How can we give it a little twist? How can we do something different? That’s how I came up with the idea for the show, Entergalactic.”
As Cudi has shared, the album and the show will arrive at the same time, so it's good to know that there's some new Cudi music on the horizon.
