72-year-old Meryl Streep has had a career like few others. Over the years, the actress has appeared in beloved classics such as Mamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, and Sophie‘s Choice, amassing a fan base who absolutely adores her. Her most recent project, a forthcoming Netflix original titled Don’t Look Up, sees her step into the shoes of the President of the United States.

The Adam McKay-directed film features Streep as President Janie Orlean, whose failure to show much concern for the “impending planet killer” that’s been brought to her attention plays a major role in the upcoming film. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill also star, with names like Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi making up the extended cast.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking of Cudi, following the recent premiere event for Don’t Look Up, the 37-year-old couldn’t say enough positive things about his first face-to-face interaction with the Kramer vs. Kramer actress. “I met Meryl Streep and she showed me so much love about Don’t Look Up,” he told his Twitter followers on December 5th.

“I f*ckin adore her so it was a VERY big deal. Gassed. Meryl is fam now.” In another post, the “Sad People” singer said, “when we took the group picture Meryl walked up and was like ‘Cudddiiiii’” followed by a trail of emojis clearly expressing his excitement over the special moment.

When someone asks how it’s possible that Streep and Cudi made a movie together without having met, a fan explained, “when you’re not in any scenes with them, it’s possible that you never met. Different actors are called to set on different days – it’s unlikely that they shot their scenes on the same day.” The recording artist quote tweeted it, “Bingo!”

The Ohio-born star has said that he’s feeling especially good about the upcoming release, which is hitting select theatres on December 10th, and Netflix on December 24th. “Make sure y’all check it out.”

See the trailer for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up below, and check out Kid Cudi’s collab with Ariana Grande for the project’s soundtrack above.

