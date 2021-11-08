Drink Champs has been the most talked-about podcast this weekend, thanks to Kanye West. The latest episode featuring the DONDA artist broke viewership records for REVOLT TV while clips of Kanye getting candid about everyone from Big Sean to Kim Kardashian's publicist and nannies surfaced across the web.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It's going to be difficult for those numbers to be followed up in the foreseeable future unless Drake, Jay-Z, or Beyoncé decided it was time to sit down with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. However, they still have some incredibly compelling guests on the line-up. N.O.R.E. hit Twitter where he announced that Kid Cudi would be joining the Drink Champs co-hosts for an episode soon.

"Kid Cudi story is so rock and roll black hipster iconic think I just got him to agree to do @Drinkchamps as well around Basel!!!" N.O.R.E. tweeted.

It's a better time than any for Cudi to do an in-depth interview with one of hip-hop's most revered podcasts. Cudder recently premiered his new Amazon Prime documentary, A Man Named Scotton Friday which includes appearances from ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky and more. Additionally, he's preparing for the launch of a Netflix series that shares the same name as his forthcoming album, Entergalactic.

Cudi opened up the doors for plenty of artists and his influence is still heard today. Hopefully, that episode with Cudder drops soon.