Kid Cudi recently expressed his condolences for the families who lost loved ones at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, where eight people were killed, Friday night, during a crowd surge.

"Really messed up about the news at Astroworld," Cudi wrote on Twitter, Saturday. "My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one lastnight and everyone who was injured. Sad fuckin day man."



Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

After Scott took the stage, the densely packed crowd rushed toward the Houston rapper, resulting in eight deaths and many more injuries. Witnesses described being crushed by the weight of the crowd of 50,000 fans.

Scott released a statement offering his condolences to the families of those affected by the incident:

I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.

Check out Cudi's post below.