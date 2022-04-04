Kid Cudi has been cast in John Woo’s upcoming action-thriller, Silent Night, which is currently in production in Mexico City. The movie will be Woo's first in the U.S. in almost 20 years.

Cudi is set to play a detective named Dennis Vassel for the project. Silent Night follows a father named Godlock, played by Joel Kinnaman, who is on a mission to avenge his son that will take him into the criminal underworld.



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating,” said executive producer Joe Gatta. “He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

In addition to appearing in Woo's next project, Cudi also recently revealed that he's working on a movie of his own. He says that his directorial debut, Teddy, will be available on Netflix with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel producing.

“This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it,” Cudi said after the project was announced. “It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

[Via]