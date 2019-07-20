News arrived earlier today, that André 3000 joined the cast of the upcoming AMC series, Dispatches From Elsewhere, and now, we see yet another hip hop/entertainment crossover, as Kid Cudi joins the cast for Italy-set HBO limited series, We Are Who We Are. This marks Cudi's third collaboration with HBO, having previously starred in Make It In America, and set to appear in Westworld's 3rd season. The project is being directed by the mind behind epic LGBT love story, Call Me By Your Name, and the Suspiria remake, Luca Guadagnino, for his television debut, the Hollywood Reporter revealed. Alongside Cudi, the cast will include Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Spence Moore II, Tom Mercier, Corey Knight, and newcomers Sebastiano Pigazzi and Ben Taylor. Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca Scorsese, is also getting on board the series, in her acting debut.

Details on what it is exactly the series will involve are currently scarce, but international distributor Fremantle has revealed that it will be "a coming of age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military based in Italy." reminiscent of Call Me By Your Name, the show will involve exploring young adults going through the motions of "friendship and first-love" in an eight-episode run. An instagram account has also been created as a way to promote the series - which doesn't have a release date set yet - with individual pictures of each of the cast members posted.