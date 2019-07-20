We love a good hip hop/entertainment crossover.
News arrived earlier today, that André 3000 joined the cast of the upcoming AMC series, Dispatches From Elsewhere, and now, we see yet another hip hop/entertainment crossover, as Kid Cudi joins the cast for Italy-set HBO limited series, We Are Who We Are. This marks Cudi's third collaboration with HBO, having previously starred in Make It In America, and set to appear in Westworld's 3rd season. The project is being directed by the mind behind epic LGBT love story, Call Me By Your Name, and the Suspiria remake, Luca Guadagnino, for his television debut, the Hollywood Reporter revealed. Alongside Cudi, the cast will include Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Spence Moore II, Tom Mercier, Corey Knight, and newcomers Sebastiano Pigazzi and Ben Taylor. Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca Scorsese, is also getting on board the series, in her acting debut.