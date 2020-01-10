Kid Cudi Assists Selena Gomez On Her Track "A Sweeter Place"

Pop singers are rising from the ashes in 2020. First, it was Justin Bieber who returned with "Yummy," his first solo single in over four years. Now, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has popped back up on the scene with her first full album in four years, a project titled Rare. Unlike many other artists, Selena has opted to fly solo for the majority of her 13-track offering, aside from two inclusions: "Crowded Room" featuring 6LACK and "A Sweeter Place" with Kid Cudi.

For the latter, the 27-year-old singer and the 35-year-old rapper collaborate to deliver a track about shedding old skin and embracing what's to come. Over the years, both artists have endured quite a few hardships that have been played out for a global audience, so "A Sweeter Place" seems like a fitting partnership. Check out the pop jam and let us know if they have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

As I fantasize

So much to see, I'm in paradise, oh, I

Always seems I'm new inside

Deep, deep down in me, I learned my baby born to fly, oh, I

Now see, how could it be?

We will find our way, we'll find the things we seek, ooh-ee

You see, I'm mesmerized

This is just for me and I am cuttin' ties, goodbye