Kid Cudi Assists Selena Gomez On Her Track "A Sweeter Place"

Erika Marie
January 10, 2020 01:53
Interscope Records

A Sweeter Place
Selena Gomez Feat. Kid Cudi

Looking on the brighter side.


Pop singers are rising from the ashes in 2020. First, it was Justin Bieber who returned with "Yummy," his first solo single in over four years. Now, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has popped back up on the scene with her first full album in four years, a project titled Rare. Unlike many other artists, Selena has opted to fly solo for the majority of her 13-track offering, aside from two inclusions: "Crowded Room" featuring 6LACK and "A Sweeter Place" with Kid Cudi.

For the latter, the 27-year-old singer and the 35-year-old rapper collaborate to deliver a track about shedding old skin and embracing what's to come. Over the years, both artists have endured quite a few hardships that have been played out for a global audience, so "A Sweeter Place" seems like a fitting partnership. Check out the pop jam and let us know if they have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

As I fantasize
So much to see, I'm in paradise, oh, I
Always seems I'm new inside
Deep, deep down in me, I learned my baby born to fly, oh, I
Now see, how could it be?
We will find our way, we'll find the things we seek, ooh-ee
You see, I'm mesmerized
This is just for me and I am cuttin' ties, goodbye

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Kid Cudi rare
