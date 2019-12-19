Kid Cudi has many new projects on the way. His seventh studio album, Entergalactic, is slated for release next year, which will be accompanied animated Netflix series executive produced by Kenya Barris. He has been cast in Luca Guadagnino's forthcoming limited series for HBO, titled We Are Who We Are. On top of that, Cudder landed an acting role in the science fiction comedy film, Bill & Ted: Face The Music, which is set to release on August 21, 2020.

The first behind-the-scenes photos from Bill & Ted: Face The Music were shared today and Cudi could be spotted in one of them. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appear in the other shots, who will be reprising their roles as the title characters. Face The Music is the third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise, following Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991).

The plot of the next movie involves Bill and Ted being "warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe." They should probably consult Kid Cudi for tips on how to tackle that task. Check out how our "Best Kid Cudi Song" bracket unfolded.