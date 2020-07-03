Kid Cudi has re-surfaced lately, alongside Kanye West. The G.O.O.D. Music alum popped up with some shared news from him and Ye, shortly after Ye began his #WESTDAYEVER roll out, which included the mega announcement of a partnership with The Gap. Cudder's news, however, was geared more towards the music lovers than the fashion ones, as he teased that he and Kanye were turning their Kids See Ghosts collaborative music initiative into an animated series.

The preview alongside the announcement gave us a quick look at what we can expect from the series, which shows Kanye voicing the aptly titled Kanye Bear and Cudi voicing Kid Fox.

David Livingston/Getty Images

While Kanye has continued his onslaught of announcements and releases with a couple more projects thrown into the mix, as well as the first single off a new album titled God's Country, Kid Cudi hasn't returned with an updated on the animated series, that is, until now. Maybe.

The rapper took to twitter to share a release date, however he hasn't elaborated as to what we can expect on that day, but nonetheless fans are ready and waiting. The date in question is 7/10/2020, which would bring us to next Friday-- also known as New Music Friday. Thus, it could be music, but it could also be the previously-teased Kids See Ghosts animated TV show drop. Fans are flooding Cudi's mention with speculations as to what it could be.

Check out his tweet and some of the speculation below. Stay tuned.