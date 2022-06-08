Kid Cudi has a lot of things on his itinerary. Films, television shows, and of course, music. His next effort appears to be combining his love for cinematics and sound with Entergalactic, the title of his forthcoming album and series. It's been a work in progress over the past three years but it seems like 2022 is the year we'll finally get to hear and see what he's been working on.



At the end of the week, fans will get a taste of what to expect from his forthcoming album. He announced his new single, "Do What I Want," along with its cover art on Instagram earlier today. The single is expected to land on Entergalactic and will drop this Friday. "Its all happening..." he wrote on Instagram. "The beginning."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the single's release. Cudi previously teased a snippet of "Do What I Want" and fans have been hoping to see a release date for the record in the near future.

As for the television show Entergalactic, it's still expected to debut on Netflix. Cudi previously described it as his "greatest piece of art" thar he's made in his career.

"ENTERGALACTIC is the greatest piece of art Ive ever made," wrote Cudder on Twitter. "I am so sooo f*ckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making."

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on the project.