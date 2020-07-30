It's been a minute since Kid Cudi released a full-length project but, from the looks of it, we'll be getting one soon. As he puts the finishing touches on Entergalactic, his next studio album, the Ohio native has also been working hard on a slate of other projects.

For starters, Cudi has an animated series accompanying the release of his new album. He's also announced another series with Kanye West, as part of their Kids See Ghosts group. He's also venturing out into the world of acting, starring in We Are Who We Are, Bill & Ted 3, and more.

We can officially add one more thing to Kid Cudi's list of upcoming projects.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Making the announcement on Twitter, the 36-year-old told the world that he is starting his own radio show, following in the footsteps of Travis Scott with .WAV Radio, Lil Wayne with Young Money Radio, Nicki Minaj with Queen Radio, and more. Cudder's show will be called Mad Solar Radio and he promises more details to come soon.

"COMIN SOON WILLAAAYY," he exclaimed with a mind-blown emoji. "I'll announce what platform it'll be on soon! So ready to bring u all into my world in a different way. This is gonna be fun."

Once the show gets a premiere date, we're sure people will be tuning in to see what kind of stuff he talks about, also zoned in for any hints on when the new music is dropping.