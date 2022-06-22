Kid Cudi says that he's releasing a track with Denzel Curry and JID, later this week, titled "Talk About Me." Cudi previewed the song in a video posted to Twitter while revealing the release date.

"'TALK ABOUT ME' THIS FRIDAY!! DOT DA GENIUS BABY!! DENZEL, JID WHATS GOOOOOD THEY AINT READY," Cudi captioned the post.

"Come on Denzel. Let's go baby," he says in the clip while listening to Curry's verse.



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Curry teased the collaboration himself, last week, writing on Twitter: "Kid Cudi Myself JID Dot The Genius Cole Bennett. Yeah."

The Melt My Eyez See Your Future rapper will also be joining Cudi on his upcoming tour, To The Moon.

The track comes ahead of the release of Cudi's next album, Entergalactic, which is scheduled to drop on September 30. Cudi has referred to the project as his "greatest achievement."

“World…I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time,” he wrote on social media. “My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again.”

In addition to the album, Entergalactic, Cudi is also teaming up with Netflix to release an animated series of the same name starring Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Christopher Abbott, and more. The show is written by Ian Edelman & Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules.

Check out Cudi's announcement on Twitter below, and be on the lookout for "Talk About Me" on Friday.