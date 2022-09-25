Last week's R&B Season update was primarily female-centred, sharing new songs from artists like Greentea Peng, Queen Naija, Ravyn Lenae, Doechii, and Kiana Ledé. This weekend, however, the genre's male artists are getting plenty of love.

Kicking things off is a groovy new track from SiR called "Nothing Even Matters," on which the Inglewood-born Top Dawg Entertainment artist sings about the love of his life, his wife, Kelly Ann, and how life is so much better when they're together.

"(I can't get enough) / Hard to believe I even found your love / (Diamond in the rough) / Light up the dark like the fire I'm sparkin' up," he sweetly sings on the chorus.

Following that is a new arrival from Q, called "Stereo Driver" – a self-produced, introspective single that marks the South Florida native's first new arrival of 2022.

"Time" from Giveon comes next; the emotional song (co-written by Drake) was created for David O. Russell's Amsterdam soundtrack and is sure to have your feelings after just one listen, whether you watch the forthcoming film or not.

Our final inclusion on this weekend's update comes from Kid Cudi's Entergalactic album in the form of a Ty Dolla $ign collab named "Willing To Trust" which has been well received by audiences thus far.

Check it all out on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.