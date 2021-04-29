Tonight is a very special one for those who have declared for the NFL Draft and are considered to be top prospects. Some of the most talented college players in the world will officially be drafted into the NFL where they will sign massive contracts and immediately become household names to fans of their respective franchise. It's a magical night where dreams come true, and this year, Kid Cudi has teamed up with the NFL for a special piece of merchandise to commemorate the event.

In the images below, you can find a dope black, blue, white, and red jacket which features the logos of all 32 NFL teams. The jacket is meant to represent the NFL Draft although there are some Cudi references, especially on the back where we can clearly see his Moon Man logo. If you are a fan of Cudi and you also love the NFL, then this is a limited piece that anyone could get behind.

If you're interested in adding it to your collection, you will be able to do so as of this evening at 6:30 PM EST when the piece drops on his website. Let us know what you think of this piece, in the comments below.

Image via Kid Cudi

