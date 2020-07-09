The other week, Kid Cudi hopped on twitter to share a date. The date in question is for tomorrow, July 10th. Initially, we were unsure what to expect on said date, however common sense said: new music, because new music Friday. It turns out, that was correct, as we soon found out Kid Cudi would be dropping a new single.

The single happens to feature one of the biggest artists in hip-hop, Eminem, for a record that will apparently be about their alter ego adventures: "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady." So, it would seem his summoning worked out perfectly.

While fans anxiously await what the record will sound like, Cudi has upped the ante by sharing the official artwork for the single this afternoon.

The artwork features both Cudi and Em, sketched comic-book style with the font to match. Check it out in the tweet below and let us know what you think.

Stay tuned for the record to drop at Midnight.

This is just one of many exciting moves Cudi has on his plate right now-- he's also appearing in a new HBO series "We Are Who We Are," for which a trailer just dropped, as well as his personal animated TV series with Kanye for Kids See Ghosts.