Kid Cudi & David Guetta's "Memories" Gets A New Remix For 2021

Kid Cudi emerged with a new album in 2020 that would turn the Man On The Moon series into an official trilogy. The rapper's latest project brought nostalgia to those who hold Man On The Moon: The End Of Day close to their hearts. Just before the release of his debut album, he had a pretty incredible run of features, collaborations, and loose singles that remain highlights of the blog era.

Kid Cudi and David Guetta's "Memories" played a significant role in the Cleveland rapper's success. Crossing into the world of EDM and pop with his rap-sing flow, he created an anthem for endless partying and sleepless nights. Thanks to its renewed attention on TikTok, David Guetta has unleashed a brand new rework of the record for an official 2021 remix. Press play below.

Quotable Lyrics

All the crazy shit I did tonight

Those will be the best memories

I just wanna let it go for the night

That would be the best therapy for me

