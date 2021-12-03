Kid Cudi & Ariana Grande Collab On "Just Look Up" From Netflix's "Don't Look Up"

There's another celebrity-packed film coming to Netflix next week and the streaming platform is hoping that this one takes over the remainder of the holiday season.Don't Look Up is slated for release next Friday (December 10), and the film stars the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill—and it even features appearances by Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande.

Being the chart-topping, hitmaking artists that they are, it only makes sense that the latter two join together on a single from the film's soundtrack. A week ahead of the movie's release, Cudi and Grande come together on "Just Look Up," an ethereal record about love, hurt, and healing.

Meanwhile, Don't Look Up's synopsis reads:

“Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

Stream "Just Look Up" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Know I lÐµt you down, a n*gga can't deny it (Uh-huh)

And there's so much I could lose it and, yes, that matters (Yeah)

I've been dealin' with madness (Yo)

Wasn't the man you needed (Hmm)

You dealin' with sadness, truthfully, it's all on me (Hmm)

And I'm sorry, my love

