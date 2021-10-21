Los Angeles Lakers games are always star-studded.

From Magic Johnson's "Showtime" era to Shaq and Kobe's dominant 2000s run to the current, LeBron-led iteration of the franchise, Lakers' games have always doubled as legitimate Hollywood events. To sit courtside at a Lakers' game means you are somebody, and for the team's opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Staples Center was packed with a whole lot of somebodies.

From Justin Bieber to Floyd Mayweather to famed Lakers' fanatic, Jack Nicholson, the arena was full of superstars, on and off the court. Two stars, however, stood out among the rest.

Kid Cudi, rocking a full, Space Jam 2-inspired "Tune Squad" uniform complete with a couple gold chains and half-blue, half-red hair, and Adele were both in attendance and, at some point during the Warriors 121-114 victory over the Lakers, the two music titans got the opportunity to meet each other.

Adele, decked out in a knee-length Louis Vuitton coat, strolled over to where Cudi sat next to Mayweather and, although we have no audio of the interaction, it looks the British singer introduced herself to the Man on the Moon rapper.

While it is unclear if the two had ever met each other in any capacity prior to Tuesday night's game in LA, it's always interesting to see legitimate superstars fan out over each other. Like we've recently seen with Cardi B and You star Penn Badgley, these people that are held in such high esteem are really just regular people who get excited to meet each other, just like fans would be excited to meet them.

Whether or not anything comes out of this quick, courtside chat is yet to be seen, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for a Kid Cudi x Adele collab sometime in the future.

In the meantime, check out Adele's new single "Easy On Me" below and let us know what you think in the comments.