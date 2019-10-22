mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Capri's Daughter Vina Love Drops Single "Drip"

Erika Marie
October 21, 2019 21:18
The R&B singer directed the music video for the single.


There's another hip hop kid on the block and she's looking to become the next big thing. If Vina Love seems familiar, it's because the 23-year-old is a cast member on WeTV's current season of Growing Up Hip Hop New York. The reality series may be her first stint on television, but she's no stranger to the industry. Vina Love is the daughter of the legendary DJ Kid Capri and Growing Up Hip Hop New York fans have watched as she navigates her way in the industry. While she wants to portray herself as a sexy R&B singer, her father has hopes that she will cover up her assets and find success with her talent alone.

Recently, Vina dropped her single "Drip," and she's returned with a self-directed music video. Visually, she kept things minimalistic with a few dance moves throughout as she sings about catching feelings for a new guy. Listen to Vina Love tell her new boo exactly what she'd like to do with him and let us know what you think about "Drip."

Quotable Lyrics

Holding my hand steady kissin' on me
We in the hills lookin' for a couple baddies
He ain't neva had these
I put him on to that new-new
He f*ckin' wit me now
Guess I got a new boo boo

