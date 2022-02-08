Kid Capri Drops "The Love," His First Album In 24 Years

DJ Kid Capri's 35+ year career is responsible for breaking down doors in the culture. As the first DJ to perform on networks like BET and VH1, he helped propel hip-hop to global recognition. Along with credits on records with everyone from Boogie Down Productions to Kendrick Lamar, his voice has echoed across the world over the course of his career.

In 1998, Capri dropped off his sophomore album, Soundtrack To The Streets which boasted appearances from Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and more. Nearly 25 years later, he's returned with the follow-up, The Love. The 19-song song effort boast appearances from Mr. lexx, Vina Love, and Lovel.

"I decided to do it because I felt like doing it," Capri told Flaunt of his new project. "With me seeing a few other things around that inspired me to do it, but I just felt like it. I felt like making something. Producing the whole thing, writing the whole thing, performing the whole thing. I didn’t ask nobody for no help on it, just doing my thing with it. I’m hoping people like it. It’s something for everybody.”

Check The Love below.

[Via]